COVID-19 Drive-thru vaccination clinics in Delta and Menominee Counties

South Central UP
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DELTA & MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties will hold vaccination clinics on June 16 and 21.

On June 16 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. EST the clinic will be health in Public Health’s parking lot located on College Avenue in Escanaba. In Menominee the clinic will be held on June 21 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. CST in the Spies Field parking lot off 30th Avenue.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. Individuals must be 18 or older and need to present a driver’s license or other valid form of identification. Those vaccinated will need to remain in their vehicle for a minimum of 15 minutes for observation before leaving the clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories