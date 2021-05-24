DELTA & MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties will hold vaccination clinics on June 16 and 21.
On June 16 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. EST the clinic will be health in Public Health’s parking lot located on College Avenue in Escanaba. In Menominee the clinic will be held on June 21 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. CST in the Spies Field parking lot off 30th Avenue.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. Individuals must be 18 or older and need to present a driver’s license or other valid form of identification. Those vaccinated will need to remain in their vehicle for a minimum of 15 minutes for observation before leaving the clinic.
- COVID-19 Drive-thru vaccination clinics in Delta and Menominee Counties
- Report: Aaron Rodgers does not report for OTAs
- Michigan American Water: Boil advisory lifted for Calumet, Laurium customers
- Structure fire near Deertrack village area, Marquette Township
- Newsfeed Now: Amazon halts new construction after seventh noose found; First responder saved by girlfriend after nearly drowning