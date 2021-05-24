COVID-19 Drive-thru vaccination clinics in Delta and Menominee Counties

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DELTA & MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties will hold vaccination clinics on June 16 and 21.

On June 16 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. EST the clinic will be health in Public Health’s parking lot located on College Avenue in Escanaba. In Menominee the clinic will be held on June 21 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. CST in the Spies Field parking lot off 30th Avenue.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed. Individuals must be 18 or older and need to present a driver’s license or other valid form of identification. Those vaccinated will need to remain in their vehicle for a minimum of 15 minutes for observation before leaving the clinic.