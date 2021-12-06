COVID-19 testing in Schoolcraft County throughout December

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Schoolcraft County, LMAS District Health Department and Michigan National Guard are working together to expand COVID-19 testing ability in Schoolcraft County.

Testing will be available at 300 Walnut St # 140 in Manistique at the county building in front of the DHS entrance. Parking spaces designated in front of the court house will be available for those wanting to be tested. The National Guard will test people at their vehicles. Testing on December 6, 13 and 20 will be from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

An additional day for testing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15 from noon to 4:00 P.M. Between August 1, 2021 and December 1, 2021 Schoolcraft county has had 590 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths. Paul Walker, Chairman of the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners and Nicholas Derusha, Director and Health Officer for LMAS District Health Department, say its important for everyone to work together to keep the spread of COVID-19 down.

“All of us on the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners applaud the continued efforts of Schoolcraft

Memorial Hospital and LMAS District Health Department to keep residents safe,” said Walker. “But they

need all of us to work together to bring this COVID surge to an end.”

“We have more tools than we did one year ago to keep each other safe, but we need many

more residents using these tools,” said Derusha. “If you haven’t yet been vaccinated or received your booster please do so. Wear your mask in indoor public spaces. Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID19 or have been exposed. Stay home if you are sick. We need everyone to work together to get these case numbers down and to help relieve the pressure on our healthcare system. Please help us keep each other healthy.”

“Schoolcraft County continues to be in a state of emergency because of the ongoing COVID crisis.” Walker

said. “We need all residents to practice all the mitigation protocols to take the pressure off local health

care systems and to protect the health of all who live in our area.”