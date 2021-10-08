Crack cocaine distribution investigated in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPSET Detectives investigated the distribution of crack cocaine by two Milwaukee

residents in the City of Escanaba.

The investigation led to contact with the two suspects on a traffic stop in Escanaba on the afternoon of October 7, 2021. The traffic stop revealed several grams of crack cocaine packaged for distribution, drug money, electronic devices, and a loaded handgun concealed on one of the suspects.

Jaclyn Snouwaert, 34 years old, of Milwaukee, and Michael Rogers, 42 years old, of Milwaukee, were arrested and lodged at the Delta County Jail on several charges, including Delivery of Crack Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Both subjects were arraigned in the 94th District Court on October 8, 2021. Snouwaert’s

bond was set at $75,000 cash / surety. Rogers was arraigned and has no bond.



UPSET was assisted by Escanaba Public Safety, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, and the ATF.