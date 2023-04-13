WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Crews with Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to 4808 Danforth Road in Wells Township on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a grass fire entering sections of woods.

EDPS reports that they were there for 1.5 hours as winds and dry conditions were factors in suppressing the fire.

Investigation led officers to an unattended debris fire that rekindled on the homeowner.

EDPS reminds people to check on the Michigan DNR website for rules and regulations on burning outdoors.