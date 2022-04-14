DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One person died and one was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Delta County. Delta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 420 near O lane on Wednesday, April 13.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the vehicle was Eastbound on County Road 420 when it lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. A passenger in the vehicle died as a result of his injuries. The driver was treated for his injuries and released.

The office says the accident remains under investigation.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Escanaba Township Fire Department, Rampart EMS, and Bay De Noc towing.