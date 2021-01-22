Defendant in Puppy Mill case waives preliminary examination

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On January 22, the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the charges against defendant Rebecca Johnson in the Puppy Mill case have been bound over to Circuit Court after Johnson waived her preliminary examination.

According to Brett Gardner, the Delta County prosecuting attorney, “The preliminary examination hearing is intended to determine whether it was more likely than not, or probable cause, that Johnson committed the charged felony offense. With her waiver, Defendant Johnson acknowledged that probable cause existed and that the matter should be set for trial.”

As no plea has been made, Circuit Court Judge Economopoulus will arraign Johnson on the charges and set a trial date.

The next court hearing will be in the 47th Circuit Court at a determined date.