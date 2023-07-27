ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta Animal Shelter held a “Yoga with Kittens” fundraiser Thursday at their shelter in Escanaba! Kids and adults were able to get some exercise with the purrrr-fect workout partners.

“We’ve done this a few times in the past; we’ve done puppy yoga and kitten yoga before. Our yoga instructor…just got a hold of us and wanted to do a fundraiser and help out the shelter, so she came up with everything, she put everything together, she planned everything, and we’re just kind of here hosting,” said Vonnie Bruce, the shelter operations coordinator. “We’ll just have a big group of kittens running around and playing and climbing all over people while they’re doing their yoga!”

Folks got in for $20 a pop, and Vonnie said the money raised goes to fund the general expenses of running the shelter.

“Feeding the animals…medical expenses; everybody’s spayed and neutered before they leave and microchipped and things like that, so [it] just [goes to] really general day-to-day costs that come with the shelter,’ said Vonnie.

Vonnie also said the special guests at the event will be up for adoption soon…and they had an interesting story of how they found their way to the shelter.

“They showed up here in a laundry basket with mom when they were just a couple weeks old. So, we took them in and sent them out to fosters so hopefully, in a couple weeks, they’ll be able to come back and get fixed and go out to their forever homes,” said Vonnie.

Vonnie said she loves how events like this promote community engagement and hopes to get the word out about helping local shelters.

“All the shelters in the U.P., including us, are jam-packed right now, so if anybody’s looking for a pet, please check your local shelters first because everyone’s super full and we can’t start helping other people and taking in other animals until we empty the shelters out,” Vonnie said.

to keep up with the Delta Animal Shelter’s events and fundraisers, you can find them on:

Facebook: Delta Animal Shelter

Instagram: @deltaanimalshelter

TikTok: @deltaanimalshelter

Snapchat: @das_escanaba