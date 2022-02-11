ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Kitten season is fastly approaching and the Delta Animal Shelter needs your help.

The shelter is looking to expand its foster family. They are in need of people willing to take mom and kittens, orphaned kittens in need of bottle feeding, and young kittens in need of socialization.

“One thing about fostering is [it’s] very rewarding. It’s great for kids and you can have an animal for a short time, like a week, or for several weeks,” said Susan Gartland, director of Delta Animal Shelter. “And then you’re part of rescuing and getting them into a permanent home. So it’s a really rewarding experience.

“We provide everything, so we provide all of the supplies, all the food, all the medical. We’re just looking for a home to love them up. It helps us be a no-kill shelter, it helps us do what these cats and needs. So you’re part of the animal-loving family if you join.”

If this is something you are interested in, you can call the shelter at 906-789-0230, send them an e-mail to deltaanimals@yahoo.com or stop in the shelter during open hours M-F 12-4 for more info.

Latest stories