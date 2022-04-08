ESCANABA/HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta Animal Shelter is bringing back its annual Fur Raiser!

The 9th annual Fur Raiser will be held on Thursday, May 19 at the Island Resort and Casino. This year’s theme is Bow Wow Luau. There will be dinner, games, and auction items. All proceeds from the event will go toward helping the animals at the Delta Animal Shelter.

“Tickets are on sale now, you can stop in the shelter or give us a call and we can mail tickets. There’s an option to purchase a table and sit with all of your friends and family. We’re also looking for people to donate items for auction or if you’re a crafter or make cool things and want to help out the animals, we’re certainly taking donations and would greatly appreciate those items,” said Director Susan Gartland.

On May 19, the 9th annual Fur Raiser will start at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. Guests are asked to RSVP with an enclosed payment by May 1st to reserve your table. Individual tickets are $60 and a table of 8 is $480. To purchase tickets, you can call the Delta Animal Shelter at (906) 789-0230.

