ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to add a new pet to the family, the Delta Animal Shelter has two animals they’re highlighting for April’s Pets of the Month.

The first pet up for adoption is Nike, a male gerbil. The little fella doesn’t mind being handled and loves to race on his wheel. Nike’s adoption fee is $15.

“Gerbils are really cool, they’re actually desert animals,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “So, they love to have like a sand bath. They like to be able to dig and burrow. They’re really fun little pets. We really encourage you to do your research before bringing one home because they do [require] quite a large enclosure and he just deserves to have the best while he’s, you know, they don’t have too long of a lifespan.”

The last pet being highlighted for the month of April is Aries, an 8-year-old neutered male large mixed breed dog. Aries is a big teddy bear who loves attention and giving kisses. His adoption fee is $75.

“[Aries] does get along with other dogs,” said Bruce. “He’s also lived with children and cats, so he’s all around a really awesome boy. He loves his butt scratches, and he gets very excited and just wants love and attention.”

If interested in adopting Aries or Nike, you visit them at the Delta Animal Shelter during open hours, Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can also apply online at deltaanimal.org.

The Delta Animal Shelter will also be holding its 10th annual “Fur” raiser on Thursday, May 4 at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, with doors opening at 5 p.m. It’s the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year. This year’s theme is the movie “Grease”! There will be silent/live auctions, bucket raffles, door prizes and more. Donations for auction items are still being accepted. For more information or if you would like to purchase tickets, call 906-789-0230.