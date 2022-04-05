ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A new month means two new animals the Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting in the hopes that they get adopted.

The first animal looking for its forever home on this Pets of the Month is Yukon. Yukon is an 8-year-old large mixed breed (lab/husky/German shepherd) neutered male. He’s a fun, loving boy who enjoys hikes in the woods! Yukon’s adoption fee is $75.

“He’s looking for a home as the only pet. He loves to be outside, go for hikes in the woods, [I’m] sure he would love to swim. He would be a perfect adventure buddy for somebody who is just looking for a dog to give all their attention to. But he’s very sweet, he’s very gentle. He’s just very loving,” said Vonnie Bruce, Delta Animal Shelter’s adoption specialist.

Last but not least is Rupert, a two-year-old neutered male cat. Rupert is a gentle boy who loves attention. His adoption fee is $50.

“So we’re thinking Rupert has spent most of his life just outside on his own up to this point. Generally, that would make cats really fearful and scared of people but it totally did the opposite to him. I think he’s soaking in all the love he missed for the last two years. But he’s just the sweetest boy,” said Bruce.

To fill out an application to adopt Rupert, click here. If you’re interested in adopting Yukon, click here for his application. Delta Animal Shelter will be accepting applications for Yukon until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

