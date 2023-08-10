ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Each month Local 3 partners with the Delta Animal Shelter in our Pets of the Month segment where they highlight some animals looking for their forever homes.

First up for the month of August is Cece, a five-year-old spayed female medium mixed breed.

She is the sweetest girl who is very friendly, social, and loves attention! Cece’s adoption fee is reduced for the whole month of August as a part of the Delta Animal Shelter’s “Dog Days of Summer” Adoption Special. The amount of days each dog has been adoptable will be subtracted from their adoption fee.

“We’re not sure exactly what her mix is, we think she might have some Catahoula Leopard Dog in her due to her gorgeous markings here,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “But Cece’s kind of had a rough life. She’s had a lot of puppies, and she does have a rather large burn on her back where she’s missing hair. And we were told that it was from a certain type of incident, but we’re really not sure what really happened there. But you would never be able to tell that she’s had a rough go of it. She’s so friendly. She’s so sweet. She loves everyone. I mean, she’s always wagging her tail she She’s great. She came in with a couple other dogs and she lived with kids before as well. So, she’s all-around [the] perfect family pet.”

Last but not least for Delta Animal Shelter’s August Pets of the Month, is a domestic shorthaired cat named Thumbs. Thumbs is six-year-old neutered male who is very vocal, loves to be brushed and loved. His adoption fee is $50.

“Our cat pet of the month is Thumbs, and you can’t see him right now, but he does have little thumbies that’s where he got his nickname. So, he’s very vocal. He’s a six-year-old neutered male and he’s super sweet. He can be a little bashful at first but once he gets to know you, he’s very friendly. He has lived with other dogs before and he has been around other cats as well. So, super sweet kitty. I think he’ll be an awesome family pet,” said Bruce.

If you’re interested in adopting Cece or Thumbs, you can apply online at deltaanimal.org. Delta Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.