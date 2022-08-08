ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a new month, which means the Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting two animals who are looking for their forever homes.

First up for August Pets of the Month, we have Rubble. He’s a four-year-old neutered male American bulldog. Rubble is a laid-back and chill dog who’s looking for a home as the only pet. His adoption fee is $175.

“He does do well with dogs outside of the home he likes to play with dogs like he can go to the dog park or some friends who want to bring their dog over and play. But he just doesn’t like to share the house with animals so the only pet for him in the house,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce.

Next up is Raymond. Raymond is a 4-year-old neutered male cat. He’s an energetic kitty but also enjoys a good cat nap, too. His adoption fee is $50.

“He’s a typical cat, a little bit independent. He likes attention on his own terms and when he’s had enough attention he’ll let you know. He’s super sweet and very playful. He is looking to be the only cat in the home,” said Bruce.

If you’re interested in adopting Rubble or Raymond, you can apply online at deltaanimal.org.