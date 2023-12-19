ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – With Christmas around the corner, Delta Animal Shelter’s December Pets of the Month are looking to find their forever homes before the holidays.

The first animal looking for a family to call his own is Enoch, a two-and-a-half-year-old neutered male bulldog mix. Enoch likes to be the king of his castle and will need to be the only pet in his home. Enoch can be a nervous boy and will need some time to adjust, so he is also looking for a slow-paced home. But once he gets to know you, Enoch is just the biggest sweetheart who will shower you with kisses and hugs. His adoption fee is $175.

“He is a goofy boy, you know, he has some fears,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “He wasn’t really well socialized at the beginning of his life. So, he’s just not used to a lot of stuff. So, he’s looking for an owner who’s going to be really confident, help him build his confidence and just help conquer some fears. He just gets nervousness when there’s too much going on, and he just needs kind of a slow-paced home with a really good strong experienced dog owner that’s really going to be patient with him able and give him ample time to get comfortable because as you can see, once he gets comfortable with you, he’s just the biggest loving little hippo in the world.”

Next up for Pets of the Month is Phoebe. Phoebe is a four-year-old spayed female domestic short haired calico cat. This beautiful girl loves attention and would prefer a home where she is the only cat as well as an adult-only home. Her adoption fee is $50.

“[Phoebe] has actually been with us since February. So, in a couple of months, we’ll be coming up on a year of her being with us, which I don’t understand why she’s so friendly,” said Bruce. “She does want to be the only cat in the home. But there’s always people out there looking for a single kitty and we moved her into the bachelorette pad just so she could get some more space and have more room to play and nap and do cat things just because she’s been with us for so long.”

If you are interested in adopting Phoebe or Enoch, you can fill out an application online at deltaanimal.org.