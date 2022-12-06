ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, the Delta Animal Shelter has you covered for December’s Pets of the Month.

The BISSEL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for all cats, kittens, and dogs at the Delta Animal Shelter. Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event runs through this Saturday, December 10. One of the dogs up for adoption is Axel. He’s a nine-month-old neutered male Beagle. Axel is a high-energy puppy who loves to play.

“He’s been with us for quite a while,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “Puppies usually go really fast but he’s been here a little longer than we usually see dogs that are here so we’re hoping to get him out of here before Christmas.”

Next is not one kitten, but 12 kittens who are up for adoption at the Delta Animal Shelter! They vary in ages but are all equally as cute.

“They love to use you as a personal jungle gym, so if you’re looking for an extra little craziness in your home for the holidays, we’ve got all sorts of kittens ready to go,” said Bruce.

Applications are not needed to adopt any of the kittens. The Delta Animal Shelter is open this week Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on how you can adopt an animal for free this week, please visit deltaanimal.org or call the shelter at (906) 789-0230.