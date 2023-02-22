ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting three animals looking for their forever homes for February’s Pets of the Month.

First up is Simon, a 10-year-old neutered male large mixed breed dog who is currently looking for a foster or foster-to-adopt while he waits to be medically cleared for adoption.

“[Simon] did come to us with some pretty severe ear and skin infections. So, he has been with us for quite a while we’ve been working on and doing different medications, different baths, all sorts of different stuff to kind of figure out what’s going to help him best in the long run,” said Adoption Special Vonnie Bruce. “So, we’re looking for someone who’s wants to foster him until he’s cleared and ready and then they get would officially adopt him. You know, so he is a senior boy, but he’s super friendly. He likes other dogs. He’s lived with cats. He’s lived with kids. So, he pretty much could really fit into any family.”

Finally, we have two bunnies: Midnight, a 10-month-old male Lionhead mixed rabbit, and Butterscotch, two-and-a-half-year-old female Rex breed rabbit. These two have been with the shelter since the beginning of December. Rabbit adoption fees are waived during the month of February.

“[Midnight] is still working on socialization and getting used to people. He is a young rabbit, so he’s a little nervous still but he is very sweet. And once you get to know him, he’s really snuggly,” said Bruce. “[Butterscotch] was the mom to the baby rabbits that we had, and all her babies got adopted, [and] she’s been left behind. So, she’s been with us since beginning of December. I love her big floppy ears. She’s so soft. She’s like velvet. And yeah, she’s super sweet. We started litter training her and she does really good with the litter box. So that would be a possibility. Otherwise, she could have like a hut or a nice large enclosure, too.”

If you’re interested in fostering Simon or adopting Butterscotch and Midnight, the Delta Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can also call the shelter at 906-789-0230 or email deltaanimals@yahoo.com.