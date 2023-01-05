ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – First up on January’s Pets of the Month is a two-year-old spayed female medium mixed breed named June.

June loves to play and spend time outside. She’s a very smart girl and knows how to sit, stay and lay down. Her adoption fee is $175.

“She is just the sweetest dog. She has tons of energy, definitely needs a very energetic, adventurous family,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “She would be really good to go on hikes, runs, play time all day. She’s awesome. She likes other dogs. I think she would be good probably with older kids just because she sometimes doesn’t know her size and she may tend to knock a little one over.

“But she’s a dog. She’s super sweet. Definitely looking for a very active person to be her owner. She’s been with us for a little while. Usually, the younger dogs would go a little quicker, but I think adoptions have kind of slowed down in general right now. But yeah, she’s awesome. June, she’s definitely one of our favorites. She’s got a lot to say, she’s very talkative and she’ll definitely let you know if she wants your attention.”

Less than a week ago, the Delta Animal Shelter took in over 20 cats from a local residence, with more to be brought in. There are five kittens, and the rest are adults. The next step is getting them all neutered or spayed, and other preparations for adoption.

“They did come from a local residence; it was actually an apartment so a very small space. Not a bad pet owner. They were all in really good shape, none of them are underfed. They’ve all got really healthy coats. So, you can tell that they were cared about. It’s kind of what happens when people get those free kittens off Facebook, or you get a kitten from a friend, and they’re not fixed. You know, it’s expensive to fix animals right now and a lot of people can’t afford that. Cats are not picky, as soon as they hit about six to nine months, they can start breeding. They’ll breed with their siblings, their parents. So, it doesn’t matter,” said Bruce.

“I think it was just somebody who does care but it got out of control, and it snowballed. And they had to leave their residence a couple of weeks ago and a family member went to go clean out the apartment and found all of the cats. So, they called us right away and we borrowed them a bunch of carriers and stuff and got them loaded up in a couple of days. So, we have 23 so far and then they’ll be bringing in the rest of them in. They think there’s probably six to eight more that were just more shy. So those are going to need live traps to be caught so they will be coming next week.”

It will be a few weeks before the cats are ready to be adopted into loving homes. But until then you can stay up to date on when they’ll be ready for adoption and to apply to adopt June on deltaanimal.org.