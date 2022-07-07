ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting two animals this month who are looking for their forever homes.

First is Hazel, a 7-and-a-half-year-old large mixed-breed female dog. Hazel would make the best snuggle buddy. She loves attention and playing with tug toys.

“She’s super sweet. She absolutely loves attention, she loves pets,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist. “She loves scratches, she’s a little bit overweight so she definitely needs a home that’s going to take her on lots of walks and give her lots of exercise so she can have a healthy rest of her life.”

Hazel would do best in a home as the only pet and with adults or older children. Her adoption fee is $75. If you’re interested in adopting Hazel, click here for her adoption application.

Next is Sterling, a four-and-a-half-year-old male cat. He gets his name from his beautiful silver coat. Sterling came to the shelter with a leg injury but is now fully healed and ready to be adopted.

“He did, unfortunately, test positive for FIV. Basically, it’s just a disease that makes the immune system a little bit less than other cats. He can live a perfectly happy, healthy life he just needs to be strictly an indoor cat. If he were to catch a cold, he’d get a lot sicker, a lot quicker than your average kitty,” said Bruce.

Sterling would do best in a home as the only cat unless the other cat(s) is FIV positive. His adoption fee is $50. To fill out an adoption application for Sterling, click here.

If you’re interested in Hazel or Sterling or want to look at any adoptable animal, the Delta Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.