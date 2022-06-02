ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of June means new animals to be highlighted by the Delta Animal Shelter for Pets of the Month.

The Delta Animal Shelter has a dog and a cat for June’s Pets of the Month. First up is Brandy, a seven-year-old spayed female Pit mix. Brandy is the biggest lover who loves to give kisses and be fed lots of treats! Brandy’s adoption fee has been sponsored.

“She’s looking for a home as the only pet. She is a little bit of a diva. She likes to have her own space and not share it with others,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “She’s looking to be the only pet in the home. She’s great with people of all ages. She can live with kids, and people of all ages. She loves to go for walks and be outside and is definitely very active.”

Lastly, we have Thunder, a one-and-a-half-year-old spayed female cat. Thunder is a sweet girl who loves attention and pets. Her adoption fee is $50.

She’s super friendly, very easygoing, and laid back. She loves attention, she actually likes to curl up under her blankets and tuck herself in. She’s quite the character. Don’t let this fool you, she has lots of energy. She loves to play,” said Bruce. “She’s lived with other cats before, she lived in a multi-cat household with quite a few other cats. She would probably fit in just fine with other cats in the house and I think she would be great with people of all ages. Probably wouldn’t have a problem with dogs either after a bit of adjustment time.”

If you’re interested in adopting Brandy or Thunder, you can apply online at deltaanimal.org.