ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For the Delta Animal Shelter’s May Pets of the Month, they have quite a few bunnies looking for homes, including two adult bunnies and four baby bunnies. The baby bunnies are nine-week-old female Lionhead/Lop mixes. Their adoption fees are $10.

“They’re very sweet, they grew up in a foster home, so they’ve been around kids, dogs, cats,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “[They’re] very well socialized and very loving. They love like little treats, snacks. We give them veggies and fruits throughout the day. They’ve come on multiple field trips, they came to the fur raiser so they’re very social little buns.”

Midnight and Reese are two adult bunnies also looking for adoption.

Next is Gucci, a one-and-a-half-year-old neutered male medium mixed breed dog. He is a graduate of the Dawgz Adapt, a prison training program in Munising. His adoption fee is $275.

“He knows a lot of different commands and he’s learned some basic obedience,” said Bruce. “As you can see, he’s very treat-motivated and he just wants to be in your lap loving on you all the time. So, he’s a great dog, he does get along with most other dogs. He can be a little bit in your face so he can be a little bit too much for some dogs. But, with most other dogs he’s just playful and sweet. He made lots of friends at the Dawgz Adapt program. He’s back here and he’s ready to find his forever person and forever family.”

If you would like to adopt any of the bunnies, you can visit the Delta Animal Shelter Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re interested in adopting Gucci, you can fill out an application online at deltaanimal.org.