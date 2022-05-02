ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s May, which means new Pets of the Month that are being highlighted by the Delta Animal Shelter.

First up this month is Murphy. He is a five-year-old neutered male German Shepherd. He is a very good listener and gets along with people of all ages. Murphy is looking for an experienced German Shepherd owner who knows the breed.

“He’s definitely a big boy, he’s very smart. As you can see, he’ll sit for treats. He’s very handsome, he’s definitely a typical German Shepherd. He loves to spend time outside,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist for Delta Animal Shelter.

Murphy is looking for a home with no cats or small dogs but does well with large breed female dogs. His adoption fee is $175. If you’re interested in adopting Murphy, click here.

Next, is Luna, an eight-year-old spayed female Bulldog mix. Ms. Luna is a goofball who enjoys snuggles and playing. She loves every human she meets and is constantly wagging her tail.

“Her butt’s always wiggling, as well as her tail. She loves all people, she’s good with kids, people of all ages. She’s a great dog, she has a lot of characteristics. She does a lot of snorting and grunting, and she loves a good butt scratch,” said Bruce.

Luna is looking for a home as the only pet. Luna’s adoption fee is $75. To fill out an application to adopt Luna, click here.