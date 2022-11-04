ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Animal Shelter has some cute animals to show off for November’s Pets of the Month.

First on the line-up is Luke, a seven-year-old neutered male Cattle Dog mix. Luke has been at the shelter for over 70 days, so he’s really hoping to get adopted soon so he can enjoy the holidays with his new family. His adoption fee has also been completely sponsored.

“He’s a super sweet little guy, he’s a little bit on the small side,” said Adoption Specialist Vonnie Bruce. “He’s a really compact little dog, he does have a lot of energy. He is a herding dog, so he needs to have a job or something to do to get that energy out. He used to go on runs with his previous owner, hikes and all that fun stuff. He’s looking for a nice, active person. He would do best with no other dogs, he just likes to be on his own. He would also do best with adults only.”

Finally, we have a bonded pair who must be adopted together. Vinny and Vincent are both 9-year-old neutered male cats. These two cuties are looking for a home who can provide them some special care and of course, lots of love. Their combined adoption fee is $25.

“They are a bonded pair, which means they’re required to be adopted together. So, they’re looking for their forever home together. They’ve lived together their whole lives so they love being together so we just can split them up. A couple interesting things about Vincent is he is diabetic, so he does require insulin once a day, he just gets one unit once a day which is a pretty low dose. And he is so friendly, he doesn’t mind his insulin at all. And he also is almost all the way blind, he gets around normal you would never be able to tell that he can’t see. She just has a couple of little quirks.”

If you are interested in adopting Luke or Vinny and Vincent, you can apply online at deltaanimal.org.

With the holidays approaching, the Delta Animal Shelter will be hosting a Picture Your Pet with Santa event on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter in Escanaba. The cost is a $10 donation. No appointment needed.