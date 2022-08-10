ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Airport (DCA) announced upcoming changes to airline services to and from the airport in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The main change for DCA travelers affects service between Escanaba and Detroit, which the airport says will now include a 30-minute layover in Pellston, Michigan.

DCA says the change is being enacted by Skywest, the airport’s Essential Air Service carrier. Essential Air Service is a program through the Department of Transportation that subsidizes airlines to provide service to rural airports.

The airport added that the change is not only happening in Delta County, but is being implemented in multiple locations in the U.P., lower Michigan, and Northern Wisconsin.

Beginning on Septmeber 12, 2022, DCA’s schedule will operate as follows:

Detroit to Escanaba: departs DTW @ 8:50am (1/2hr stop in Pellston) arrives at ESC @ 11:23

Escanaba to Minneapolis: departs ESC @ 11:53am arrives at MSP @ 12:10pm

Minneapolis to Escanaba: departs MSP @ 1:45pm arrives at ESC @ 3:58pm

Escanaba to Detroit: departs ESC @ 4:31pm (1/2 hr stop in Pellston) arrives at DTW @ 6:56pm

Flights between Escanaba and Minneapolis will also be shared with the Pellston Airport, meaning DCA will be the middle stop along both routes. DCA says this means flights are likely to fill up faster due to multiple communities sharing the flights.

According to DCA, Airport Administration is unable to help with ticketing. Travelers are asked to call Delta for ticketing issues, but DCA staff will answer questions with the information they have available.

You can call Delta reservations at 1-800-221-1212

DCA Airport Administration can be called at 906-786-4902 extension 6 for the airport manager or extension 7 for the assistant manager.