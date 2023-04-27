ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) announced that the Delta County Airport has been awarded an infrastructure grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

The $1,090,486 grant will be used to expand the airport’s snow removal equipment building, as well as fix runways and taxiways in need of repair.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for economic development, commerce, and tourism,” said Senator Stabenow. “This funding is another critical infrastructure investment coming to our state and will improve Delta County Airport for years to come.”

The funds are awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration grant program.

“Investing in updates to the infrastructure at the Delta County Airport is critical for keeping communities and businesses in the U.P. connected to economic opportunities,” said Senator Peters. “I’m proud to support the program that provided this funding that will allow Delta County’s airport to keep providing safe and reliable travel.”

You can read more about the Department of Transportation grant program here.