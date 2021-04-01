Delta County Chamber of Commerce plans summer events for 2021

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Chamber of Commerce will partner with local organizations to put on fourteen events in 2021.

The Chamber will revisit the year their organization was formed for a Roaring 20s Fundraising Gala on May 22 taking place at the Island Resort and is sponsored by OSF Health Care. The event will feature find dining, live auctions, instant prizes, and live music from Passion. On June 3, the Chamber’s Annual Golf Outing at Highland Golf Course will tee off.

June 11 – 13 the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Island Resort Championship will return to Sweetgrass in Harris. The Chamber will present the event and organize 300 volunteer shifts.

During July there will be two events. July 1 the Delta County Commerce Center will be the location for a Chamber Centennial Celebration with food drinks, music and tours of the Webster Marble Investing the Outdoors Museum, U.P. Veterans Museum and the U.P. Honor Flight Legacy Museum will officially open to the public during the celebration.

For three days in July the Great Lakes H.O.G. Rally will ride into Escanaba. A parade will take place on Friday, July 23 and people can watch hundreds of Harleys ride through town. They will then gather for food, drinks and music at the municipal dock in the afternoon.

The Michigan Walleye Tour will take place August 6 – 8. 120 two-person teams will fish in Bays de Noc.

The Upper Peninsula State Fair will run from August 16 – 22. The Grandstand lineup includes Helen Debacker, Buckcherry, Josh Turner, Hairball, Heart to Heartbreaker, Crazy Babies, the North East Ohio Dukes Stunt Show ad UPIR Racing.

September 9 – 11 the 75th annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo will take place at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. On September 19, the Delta County Century Ride will feature four different biking routes of varying lengths and participants can enjoy food, drinks and entertainment along the way.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce says they will follow the COVID-19 guidelines provided by state and local health officials. For information about the Chamber’s events, visit deltami.org or call 906-786-2192.