DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to avoid venturing out on the ice on Little Bay de Noc after receiving two separate reports of snowmobiles breaking through the ice on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says one incident occurred in the area of Farmer’s Dock, while the other happened in the area of the Escanaba beach house.

Both people were reportedly able to reach shore safely.

The Sheriff’s Office says that ice conditions on Little Bay de Noc are quickly deteriorating and should not be considered safe to go on at this time.