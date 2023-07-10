DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a body in the woods in Ford River Township on Saturday, July 8. The body has been identified as 22-year-old Harley Corwin of Escanaba. Corwin had previously been reported missing to the Escanaba Department Public Safety.

During the joint investigation, a person of interest was interviewed and subsequently arrested. The suspect is currently lodged in the Delta County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

The investigation is being conducted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Escanaba Public Safety. Assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, Delta County Search and Rescue, Delta County ME and the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.