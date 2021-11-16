Delta County veterans gifted holiday food baskets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The holidays can often be a time of hardship for many. To help lift some spirits and thank them for their service, the Community Foundation for Delta County gave out Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets to local veterans on Tuesday.

“They’re very appreciative. We see a lot of the same faces every year, we get to know them, and being members of the community ourselves we know most of the people and they’re very happy and appreciative,” said Bob VanDamme, board chair of Community Foundation for Delta County.

The basket consists of the holiday classics including turkey, ham, stuffing, canned goods, and pumpkin pie. The food was donated by local businesses and community members.

“We’re very honored to do it [and] we can do it as the Community Foundation because of the generous benefactors in our community who have trusted their endowments to the Delta County Community Foundation. The veterans are so deserving and so appreciative. To be able to honor them twice a year now with the holiday food baskets is really a privilege for us,” said VanDamme.

130 veterans in Delta County received the holiday food baskets. The Community Foundation for Delta County partners with the Escanaba Veterans Center who helps identify the veterans in need.

