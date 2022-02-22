ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 2:42 AM Escanaba Public Safety responded to a report of a detached garage on fire on 7th Street.

The garage had already collapsed onto the vehicle parked inside it when the officers arrived and all of it was fully engulfed in flames. Officers remained on the scene for about 2 hours. The garage and all its contents were a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, Escanaba City Electric Department and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department. The Escanaba Department of Public Works also responded to clear the roads and alleyway to remove slush due to prevent worsening conditions due to the weather and water runoff issues at the scene.