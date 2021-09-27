Dickinson Area Community Foundation to hold Fall Tailgate Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 2

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) is hosting its annual Fall Tailgate Fundraiser this weekend.

It’ll be a casual, fun evening of entertainment, food, raffles, and more. The foundation hopes to raise $10,000.

“It’s a wonderful event that’s kind of a community-wide celebration of the quality of life here in Dickinson County. And the entertainment, which is really really exciting is provided by the local school districts,” said Tamara Juul, executive director of DACF. “So we have the local school marching bands and it’s combined. As well as cheerleaders that do cheers and stunts. They play the fight songs. And it’s really just a celebration of our community and we have about $10,000 of prizes to award back to the community. “

All funds raised will go toward the foundation’s mini-grant program.

“The community foundation would not be where we are today without the community’s support. We currently manage about $14 million in assets and 130 funds. And without the community and their contributions, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do today. Currently, we award about almost a half a million dollars back to community. So we are an essential part of philanthropy in Dickinson County and we really appreciate the support,” said Juul.

The Fall Tailgate Fundraiser will be held at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain on Saturday, October 2. The event begins at 5 p.m. Central Time. Tickets are $50 and must be pre-registered. To purchase your tickets or donate to DACF, click here.

Latest stories