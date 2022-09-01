NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson County Fair began Thursday with the Breeding Livestock Show followed by the opening of the carnival rides and exhibition buildings later on in the afternoon. The fair is set to run through 5 p.m. on Labor Day on Monday, September 5.

After being forced to cancel in 2020 during the pandemic, Fair Board Chairman John Degenaer says the fair brought in record attendance in 2021, and may break the record again this year if favorable weather forecasts hold up.

“You plan all year for the fair, you have meetings all winter long and you start preparing for it. And always, mother nature always has that final say on what’s going to happen for you,” Degenaer said. “And like I said, we are blessed with good weather this year, it looks like. The forecast is outstanding, so the name of the game is come to the fair and enjoy it because it’s going to be a great event for everybody. There’s something for every family member here.”

In addition to the traditional carnival rides and animal shows, events this year include lumberjack shows, truck and tractor pulls, and a free concert from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. A dog show planned on Sunday has been canceled due to an outbreak of parvovirus that has killed dozens of dogs downstate in recent weeks.

You can find a full list of events planned here.

Degenaer says that while many activities are the same from previous years, something that should stand out to returning attendees is the improvements made to the fairgrounds this year. Bathrooms on the property have been updated, as well as the horticulture building, which now features a new concrete slab out front to improve access.

“We ended up putting a new roof on our grandstand. We put on new lighting in the racetrack. It’s all LED lighting now,” Degenaer said. “And we’re getting the grandstand painted right now.”

Sunday is Race Day at the fair, which will be capped off with a championship race for the drivers at the Norway Speedway.

You can learn more about purchasing tickets here.