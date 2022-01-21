IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – It may only be January, but it won’t be long until prom and spring dances are here.

The 12th Annual Prom Dress Swap is just around the corner for the Dickinson County Library. All branches are currently accepting donations of clean and gently used dresses, ties, shoes, and accessories.

“Prom dresses and accessories can be very expensive and so we just want to give local teens the opportunity to come get a dress free of charge,” said Nikki Younk, public relations/information specialist for Dickinson County Library. “You don’t have to donate a dress to get a dress. Any teen can come in and pick out what they like. We’re also going to be doing a drawing this year for a tuxedo rental, and that’s the first time we’ve done this. So that’s another thing we’re kind of adding to the mix.”

Younk said the library is still working out the kinks with that drawing, and more information will be available soon on Dickinson County Library’s Facebook page and website.

“It’s just great to see the kids just look at the selection, and they’re so happy when they find that perfect dress. It’s really great. It’s one of our most popular events every year, so it’s really great to be able to offer this to the community.”

The Prom Dress Swap will be held at the Dickinson County Library’s main branch in Iron Mountain on March 5 and 6 during the library’s regular hours.

