DNR warns anglers of dangerous ice conditions in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN/Press Release) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers to use extra caution when braving the ice on Lake Michigan in Delta County.

“The ice conditions are reported as quite variable in and around Little Bay de Noc, especially at river mouths,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer.

“Several anglers have fallen through the ice recently, either while walking or operating snowmobiles or all-terrain vehicles. We want anyone venturing onto the ice to take safety precautions and be doubly careful.”

Good ice at the head of Little Bay de Noc may create a false impression of safe ice conditions elsewhere. In some places, the ice is a foot thick, while measuring less than an inch only 100 yards away.

River mouths create areas of unstable ice thickness, often with currents moving underneath. On Lake Michigan, the combination of warmer than typical temperatures and gusting winds can create cracks in the ice large enough to fall into.

On Jan. 21, a Delta County man drowned after his off-road vehicle went through the ice into 10- to 15 feet of water.

Places on Lake Michigan in Delta County of special concern include Saunders Point, Garth Point, Hunters Point, the Fayette and Ogontz access sites, Farmers Dock, and the mouths of the Escanaba, Days and Ford rivers.

The DNR has produced a list of ice safety tips, including information on things to consider before heading out, what to know about ice safety and what to do if you fall through.

Among these tips: