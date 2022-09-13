MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual community drive-thru flu shot clinic held by Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDMC) will be held next week in the Spies Field parking lot in Menominee.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The field is located at 2901 Tenth St.

The flu shot will cost $30, while a high dose flu vaccine will also be available for $50. PHDMC says that Medicare, Medicaid, Healthy Michigan, and most private insurance can be billed.

Limited mobility is not a requirement to attend the drive-thru clinic, but PHDMC says it recognizes the need to offer a drive-thru service to those who have difficulty walking.

No appointments are necessary, but visitors are asked to come during time periods designated according to the first letter of their last name to help prevent traffic backup:

A-D – 11 a.m. -12 p.m.

E-K – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

L-Q – 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

R-Z – 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

For the safety of PHDMC staff, participants are asked to please leave their pets at home from the clinic.

For more information from PHDMC, check out their website.