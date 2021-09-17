Enjoy a day of family fun at Ford Airport Day in Kingsford on Saturday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The 18th Annual Ford Airport Day is this weekend in Kingsford.

There will be fun for the whole family, including lots of food, numerous aircraft displays, a custom car show, and helicopter/aircraft rides!

Pancake breakfast will be from 8 a.m. CDT to 10 a.m. CDT. Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. CDT to 2 p.m. CDT. Hotdogs, hamburgers, brats, snacks, and beverages will be served.

Displays include:

Civil Air Patrol

Dick. Co. Pilots Assn.

Custom Car Owners

Model Airplane Club

Kids Pedal Airplanes

Menominee Range

Historical Foundation

Kingsford Rocketry Club

Red Baron Simulator

Admission is $7 and children eight years old and younger are free. The maximum family fee is $20. Lake Superior Helicopter rides will be $35 to $50. There will also be free aircraft flights for eight to 17-year-olds. Registration will be from 9 a.m. CDT to 11 a.m. CDT.

For more information, call Tom Sullivan at 906-458-6989 or Will Kroeger at 906-241-9070.

