ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba residents interested in learning more about police and fire operations can now register for the Escanaba Department of Public Safety’s annual citizens academy.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety already has a sound relationship with the community, and for the fourth year in a row, they are inviting residents to attend their citizens academy to further that relationship. The citizens academy allows any member of the community to get an inside look at police, fire, and rescue operations, to hear and see personally how police matters are handled so they can better understand how police work is properly completed.

One of the architects of this year’s academy, Lt. Jeff Erickson believes that a better understanding of what his department does is critical to the relationship between citizens and public safety department.

“I think it’s important to foster good relationships with the public and the people,” said Lt. Erickson. “I think that, that starts with them, the public having a good understanding of what it is that we do on a daily basis. To see the calls we handle and the cases we investigate, and so that when they you know, they see patrol cars going by or they understand what’s happening.”

The course meets every Monday evening and runs for eight weeks. The 2.5 hour sessions explore a different theme each week. From firefighting where the participants can actually wear the safety gear firefighters wear, to the detective bureau and police work, to the rescue component of the department. One session even involves the prosecutor’s office, while another looks at the inner workings of central dispatch. Virtually all aspects of EDPS are explained and experienced.

Lt. Erickson stresses the importance of educating the public on the role the public safety department plays in their community. Erickson invites the curious to attend the academy.

If you are interested in learning about Escanaba Public Safety request an application from Jennifer Spriks jspriks@escanaba.org or stop in the department at 1900 3rd Ave North, Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. You can also contact Lt. Erickson at (906) 786-5912 or email jerickson@escanaba.org.