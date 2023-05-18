ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Escanaba held a city council meeting Thursday evening to discuss the city’s budget. They discussed Escanaba’s electric utility rate, water utility rate, wastewater utility rate, solid waste rates.

“Tonight, the city council is presenting the city budget for adoption,” said Escanaba City Manager, James R McNeil. “It does a number of things, it balances the general fund, while targeting unfunded pension liability. It’s the beginning of a multi-year campaign of infrastructure investment. We are also having the first reading of our utility rate ordinances, and those will come for the second reading on the 25th.”

There were several members of the public in attendance and all items discussed were approved with no opposition.