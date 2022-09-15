ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba City Council will vote Thursday night on Ordinance No. 1269 which would authorize and regulate medical and recreational, adult-use marijuana businesses.

City Manager Patrick Jordan said if approved, businesses would not be able to open within 750 of a school. There would also be specific guidelines for how close they open to homes within the city.

“There’s a hundred foot restriction on a single family residence. Say Ludington Street, across the alley, there are homes. But the planning commission adopted to exempt the zoning district E-3 from that 100 foot restriction. E-3 is primarily just the downtown DDA area. They’ll be exempted from the restriction, but it still applies everywhere else in the city,” said Jordan.

If the ordinances are adopted, they would take effect 10 days after they are publicized. They city would then begin accepting business applications in October.

