ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says it is attempting to locate any witnesses to an altercation last weekend.

The altercation took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at an event at the Upper Peninsula International Speedway at the UP State Fairgrounds.

Anyone who attended the event and witnessed any altercation first hand, or who has video footage that captured any altercation, are asked to contact Lt. Darren Smith.

You are asked to leave your name and phone number at (906)786-5912 extension 245. You can also make contact through email at dsmith@escanaba.org.