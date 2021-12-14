ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety posted to Facebook today urges motorists to be careful in school zones and watch for crossing guards and pedestrians.
They say there have been concerning incidents with their school crossing guards. Drivers have completely disregarded the crossing guards are out in the roadway with their stop signs signaling traffic for the safety of the students. Recently, a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle but not injured.
The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says the following law should be kept in mind:
257.613d School Crossing Guards; Failure To Obey Sec.613d (1) A driver of a motor vehicle who fails to stop when a school crossing guard is in a school crossing and is holding a stop sign in a upright position visible to approaching vehicular traffic is guilty of a misdemeanor. (2) In a proceeding for a violation of this section, proof that the particular vehicle described in the citation, complaint, or warrant was used in the violation, together with proof that the defendant named in the citation complaint or warrant was the registered owner of the vehicle at the time of the violation, constitutes in evidence a presumption that the registered owner of the vehicle was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the violation.Michigan Vehicle Code