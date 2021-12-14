ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety posted to Facebook today urges motorists to be careful in school zones and watch for crossing guards and pedestrians.

They say there have been concerning incidents with their school crossing guards. Drivers have completely disregarded the crossing guards are out in the roadway with their stop signs signaling traffic for the safety of the students. Recently, a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle but not injured.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says the following law should be kept in mind: