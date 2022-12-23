ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety released details of a house fire on Friday morning.

Authorities say they were called out to a home on 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba just before 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming out of an upstairs window.

While the fire was quickly brought under control, the upstairs and attic were damaged. Authorities believe an electrical issue started the fire, but the exact cause is still being investigated.

Authorities did not say whether anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured during the incident.

Assisting Escanaba Public Safety with the fire was Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Rampart.