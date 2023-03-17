ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety has released details regarding a man who was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

According to a release from Escanaba Public Safety, officers responded to a business in the 900 block of N Lincoln Road in Escanaba at approximately 1:35 p.m. on March 14 following a report of a suspect identifying himself as a police officer.

After investigation, police say the suspect, 45-year-old Shawn LeClaire of Escanaba, walked into the business and identified himself as a police officer. LeClaire reportedly demanded to the restroom and threatened to arrest a worker before leaving the location.

Police later located LeClaire and placed him under arrest with a misdemeanor charge impersonating a peace officer.

No additional information has been made available at this time.