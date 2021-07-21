Escanaba Noon Kiwanis to host pancake breakfast on July 25

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Noon Kiwanis will host their famous pancake breakfast this Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Ruth Butler Building on the U.P. State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Great Lakes H.O.G. Rally.
The breakfast is sponsored by American Metal Roofs of Northern Wisconsin and offers a chance for you to enjoy the Kiwanis pancakes that you missed at the Spring Home and Garden Show. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Delta County Chamber of Commerce located at 1001 N. Lincoln Rd., adult tickets are $7, and children’s tickets are $4.
