ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Area Public Schools held an open house for the public to view their new tennis courts Monday night.

“Today is the dedication of the new Eskimo Tennis Courts,” said Dave Wilson, Athletic Director. “We are really excited. We have been playing on them all spring. The whole team is together, the coaches can coach, and the kids are together.”

Escanaba will be hosting the Great Northern Conference for the first time on Tuesday. There will be seven other teams competing. The new courts will allow for them to hold all of their matches and tournaments at one location. All of this is possible due to the generous donations made.

“I asked the existing Athletic Director who I could play tennis with, and he put me in touch with the tennis coach,” said Jeff Abrahamson, donator. “Over a period of 2 to 3 years we talked about what was needed in the community, and we were able to put together funding.”

Patt Abrahamson and her son Jeff had donated over $300,000 to make this dream come true.

The complex includes four new courts, a new pavilion, four resurfaced courts, and multiple spectator areas with bleachers.