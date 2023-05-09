ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A community wide cleanup effort in Escanaba will be taking place from May 8th through May 13th.

Volunteers meet to make the city shine a little brighter. This week the crew meets every weekday at the Marketplace on Ludington Street from 4-7 PM and then on Saturday the cleanup is from 8:30 am to noon.

“We kind of look around for different spots and sometimes they change from year to year,” said Mark Ammel, the President of Esky Cleanup. “One of the places we’re going to focus on this year is down along the fence line where the cruise ships are going to be coming in. And that starts this Sunday and we are all very excited about that. There’s some other areas up along Bay College, we’re going to focus on some of our parks, some of the recreation areas and then on Saturday, we’re going to do the main focus on our, our Ludington Street business district here to make sure that we’re really putting best foot forward for all the tourists that come through the season.”

To participate you can find the participation form here. You can also find the Esky Cleanup Facebook page here.