ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to 1401 North 23rd Street Lot #24 on Monday for the report of a shed that was on fire.

When officers arrived, the shed was fully engulfed. Officers quickly deployed attack lines and extinguished the fire.

The shed was a total loss along with minor damage to the neighboring trailers. It is believed a heat lamp caused the fire but is still under investigation.