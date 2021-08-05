Filter system catches fire at Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at Bay College on Thursday around 4:00 p.m. It was reported that there was fire coming from the inside of the Welding/Shipping and Receiving building.

There were 18 students and two instructors inside that evacuated safely.

Upon arrival, officers deployed attack lines and entered the building. The building’s automatic sprinkler system was already activated.

It was determined that the filter system for one of the welding stations had caught on fire. The building sustained smoke and water damage. There were no injuries reported.