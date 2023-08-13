ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. State Fair will begin on August 14th, and end on August 20th. The gates will open at 5 p.m. on August 14th with the National Anthem and ribbon cutting by the Queen and Court.

“This is a perfect day to have people come in and set up their food booths, or other goods that they are selling,” said Vickie Micheau, Executive Director of Delta County Chamber of Commerce. “We have animal exhibits coming in, we have had a lot of excitement with these kids who have raised their animals all year and get to bring them to the fair. It is kind of an exciting time for everyone involved in fair preparations.

The fair will offer some of your personal favorites, but also, they are excited to bring in some new things this year.

“When we have midway entertainment, it is always something new. We do have the Pork Chop Revue, it is a fun barn yard performance with really cute pigs, and it will be set up on the front lawn,” said Micheau. “We also have a lot of our favorites. We have our favorite foods. We do have some new ones but the ones that people look forward to every year are back.”

Tickets are available for purchase on their website, as well as the fair schedule, and all the other information you might need to know.

For more information, click here.