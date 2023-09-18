ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you like running in cooler temperatures, there’s a run this October in Escanaba just for you.

The Escanaba Fall Classic Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, October 7. The races will start and end in Ludington Park. This is the first year the event is being held.

“We spend a lot of time in Escanaba,” said race director, Derek Lindstrom. Besides the MISH Run, there is really nothing happening down there of any significance (race wise). People asked for it so we’re putting one on. It’s a triangle course, like two loop course. It’s flat, it’s fast. 1/3 of it is right along the lake. It’s beautiful. The park is beautiful, the venue is really nice.”

The race starts at 9:00 a.m. on October 7 and participants in both races receive a long sleeve shirt and finisher medal.

