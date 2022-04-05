RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan National Guard has announced upcoming emergency training exercises called Northern Exposure. Northern Exposure is held annually to train Michigan National Guard Soldiers in domestic response operations and enhance the National Guard’s partnership with other government agencies. The exercises will be held in partnership with Michigan State Police Emergency Management Division.

Northern Exposure will include 15 events held from April 11-14, 2022 and include participants from Delta, Chippewa, Mackinac, Marquette, Alger , Dickinson, Iron, Ontonogan, Gogebic, and Schoolcraft counties.

Delta County will host an event on Monday, April 11 at the Enbridge Rapid River Station and Plains Propane facility on US41 North in Rapid River. Event planners want the public to be aware that there will be multiple activities taking place throughout the exercise involving local, state, and federal partners that may cause traffic concerns near the facility during the event.

Events as part of Northern Exposure will include Situational Training Exercises and a multiple tabletop and staff exercises. Some events are hosted by commercial and federal partners, including the U.S. Forestry Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Northern Exposure aims to provide training opportunities with civil authorities and government agencies in a realistic, constructive, and simulated environment while integrating local, county, state, and federal partners. It also allows Michigan National Guard Soldiers to train with a variety of professionals from other agencies, identifying hurdles that may arise in response to an emergency.